Netizens cannot stop talking about Kim Soo Hyun's visuals from recent scene in 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is once again the talk of online communities for his visuals.

On July 26 KST, netizens on community forums raved about Kim Soo Hyun's visuals in the most recent episode of the Netflix original drama 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay'. Wearing a suit with his hair up, Kim Soo Hyun stunned viewers for looking extremely "dandy".

Although some netizens expressed their preference for his hair down, most viewers found Kim Soo Hyun's visual presence in this drama as one of the best in his career.









Furthermore, other netizens shared GIF footage of the actor from the drama.







Some comments include:

"I got completely lost in this scene where he goes to take his family photos"

"I am re-watching the episode all over again for this scene"

"I prefer his hair down..."

"I think he is the most handsome in this drama..I'm completely hooked and saving up these photos"

"I already knew he was handsome but his atmosphere became even more dramatic...I like his hair up"

"Look at his sad smile in that scene T_T omg"

Have you been following Kim Soo Hyun's performance on 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay'?