Dream Catcher have revealed their first set of 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' teaser images.
In the teasers below, the Dream Catcher members take on a dreamy concept in white. Dream Catcher's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' drops on August 17 KST.
Take a look at Dream Catcher's latest teaser images below and their comeback schedule here if you missed it!
Dream Catcher reveal first set of 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' teaser images
