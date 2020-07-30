33

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Dream Catcher reveal first set of 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have revealed their first set of 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' teaser images.

In the teasers below, the Dream Catcher members take on a dreamy concept in white. Dream Catcher's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' drops on August 17 KST.

Take a look at Dream Catcher's latest teaser images below and their comeback schedule here if you missed it!


  1. Dream Catcher
  2. DYSTOPIA LOSE MYSELF
9 2,052 Share 89% Upvoted

6

kpopfan7741 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

i really hope they get a music show win this time.

Share

1 more reply

1

venoa15 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

omgggg I'm in love with gahyeon hair !! ( also , dragon fruit ? song name ? idk )

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

I-Land Global Vote Statistics Revealed
5 hours ago   22   7,082
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] Jessi - 'NUNA'
1 minute ago   0   11
I-Land Global Vote Statistics Revealed
5 hours ago   22   7,082

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND