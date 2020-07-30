Dream Catcher reveal first set of 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' teaser images

Dream Catcher have revealed their first set of 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' teaser images.



In the teasers below, the Dream Catcher members take on a dreamy concept in white. Dream Catcher's fifth mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' drops on August 17 KST.



Take a look at Dream Catcher's latest teaser images below and their comeback schedule here if you missed it!





