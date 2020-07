DONGKIZ's first ever unit group DONGKIZ I:KAN has released another youthful, summery teaser image for their debut!

Dressed in sporty, retro styles, DONGKIZ I:KAN members Munik and Jaechan boast a passionate confidence under the summer sun in their newest concept image. The duo's upcoming unit debut with their 1st single album 'Y.O.U' is set for next week on July 7 at 12 PM KST.



Are you looking forward to DONGKIZ I:KAN's 1st single album?