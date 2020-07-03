Netizens compare BLACKPINK's modernized hanbok styles to recent 'Miss Korea' contestants' hanbok outfits

As previously reported, the modernized hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) outfits worn by the BLACKPINK girls in their "How You Like That" MV continue to be a hot topic within the entertainment and fashion industry.

As insiders in both the entertainment and fashion industries commend BLACKPINK and their stylistic choices for promoting the growing culture of modernizing hanbok for everyday wear - not to mention drastically increasing overseas interest in Korean hanbok - the ladies' lovely hanbok styles are now being compared to some of the contestants' hanbok choices from the '2019 Miss Korea' competition.

Each of the BLACKPINK members' modernized hanbok outfits have been analyzed and commended by numerous hanbok experts for their attention to detail, variety in the usage of materials and accessories, etc.

However, the modernized hanbok styles worn by '2019 Miss Korea' contestants last year were heavily criticized immediately after the show for their severe deviation from traditional hanbok concepts and forms. Many simply called the hanbok show segment of the competition a 'Victoria Secret Show' rip-off.

Netizens commented, "BLACKPINK took real hanbok and reformed them. These 'Miss Korea' ladies glued on some scrap hanbok fabric pieces to lingerie", "They said they were going to get rid of the bikini show and do the hanbok show instead, but it was really a lingerie show instead of the bikini show", "Some of them are wearing Western corsets, not hanbok. In BLACKPINK's case, any Korean can immediately tell that they're wearing hanbok", "The 'Miss Korea' outfits literally don't compare to BLACKPINK's hanbok at all, it's embarrassing o even call some of those outfits hanbok", "There's a reason that the BLACKPINK hanbok outfits are blowing up in a good way and these 'Miss Korea' outfits blew up in such a bad way", "Please just don't even compare them to BLACKPINK in the first place, those 'Miss Korea' outfits are so ridiculous", and more.

Meanwhile, fans can also check out this well-known modern hanbok designer's personal review of BLACKPINK's hanbok styles in "How You Like That", below! The designer also describes in detail some of the different accessories and components used for each member's hanbok pieces.