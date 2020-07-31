Song Joong Ki's sci-fi blockbuster film 'Space Sweepers' confirms September premiere + 2nd teaser trailer

It looks like South Korea's director Jo Sung Hee is rearing up to challenge 'Guardians of the Galaxy' with an original sci-fi space adventure blockbuster, 'Space Sweepers'!

Starring lead actor Song Joong Ki, lead actress Kim Tae Ri, Jin Sun Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin, and more, 'Space Sweepers' takes place in the year 2092, when mankind roams outer space freely. The story follows a rogue crew on board a spaceship known as 'Victory', a team of misfits who sweep up space trash and sell it for big earnings.



One day, the 'Victory' crew comes across a dangerous galactic city full of robots. 'Victory's pilot Tae Ho (Song Joong Ki) decides to pick up one seemingly harmless robot in an attempt to sell it off; however, the "child robot" they bring on board turns out to be everything but harmless.

Watch the action-packed teaser trailer for 'Space Sweepers' below, while you wait for the production to premiere this coming September 23!



