BLACKPINK, Zico ft. Rain, and BLOO top Instiz chart for the second week of July 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of July (July 6 - July 12) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 28,571 Points



2. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 17,273 Points



3. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 12,939 Points



4. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 10,691 Points



5. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 9,136 Points



6. Kim Chung Ha ft. Changmo - "PLAY" - 8,722 Points



7. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 8,592 Points



8. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 7,881 Points



9. Irene & Seulgi - "Monster" - 7,783 Points



10. IU - "Into the I-LAND" - 7,539 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

