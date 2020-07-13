35

BTS sings "Your Eyes Tell" revealing the full song for the first time on Japanese television

On July 13th, BTS appeared on TBS's Japanese TV program, CDTV. They appeared and sang the song "Your Eyes Tell" live.

In the interview, Jungkook revealed that this song has a melody of his personal taste and J-Hope complimented Jungkook for writing a beautiful song.

"Your Eyes Tell" is a song from BTS' fourth full-length Japanese album and will be used as a theme song for the Japanese movie of the same title.


This movie will be released in October and is the Japanese remake of the Korean movie 'Always' which starred actor So Ji Sub and Han Hyo Joo.



Im so excited for the release of this album! Loved Stay Gold and I loved this song even more, the 15th cant come quick enough.

