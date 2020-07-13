Fans donate to build a school in China under BTS V's name

An elementary school named after Kim Tae Hyung, the real name of the BTS member V, is expected to be built in China.



On July 11th, V's largest Chinese fan club, Baidu V Bar, officially announced the construction of "Taehyung Hope Elementary School." Baidu V Bar revealed that the Fanclub donated 500,000 yuan (around 71,456 USD) to build Taehyung Hope Elementary School through the "Hope Process Project" conducted by the China Youth Development Fund (CYDF).



Under the title "Glimmer", the project was carried out by fans donating a part of the birthday funds collected for V's birthday to a public service project.



The Hope Fair Project is a public interest project to improve the educational environment in China's poor and rural areas. It is a project that the China Youth Development Fund managed by collecting private donations. Many Korean companies operating in China, including Samsung, LG Chem, Hanwha, Asiana Airlines, and Doosan Infracore, have so far participated in elementary school support projects through this funding project.



Taehyung Hope Elementary School will be established on the hopes that children will grow up safely and happily as V's good influence spreads to them. Currently, the location of the school is being considered and the school is scheduled for completion in 2020. Baidu V Bar will disclose details of its progress in the future.



Meanwhile, Baidu V Bar has been known to participate in volunteer events and donations before this project. Previously, they provided free art classes to students at Anlu Elementary School in Hubei Province under the name "Vante Art School" (Vante is the stage name used by V when he shares his photo work with fans). The Fanclub also donated 70,000 medical masks and medical supplies to Wuhan's medical staff and hospitals during the Corona outbreak.