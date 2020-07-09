9 Reasons Why EXO-Ls are Eagerly Awaiting Xiumin and D.O's Return From the Military

Although all K-Pop fans are aware of Korea’s mandatory military service for men before they turn 30, EXO-Ls were still heartbroken when Xiumin and D.O enlisted in the military in 2019. The two EXO members are estimated to return in December of 2020, which is only a few short months away. Here is a non-exhaustive list of reasons why fans can’t wait for Xiumin and D.O to join the rest of the boys from the EXO Planet!

Warning: may make veteran EXO-L’s emotional!

1. An Obsession Performance with D.O

In Knowing Brothers Episode 208, Chanyeol mentioned that D.O, who is typically silent on their group chat, was very excited when discussing the title-track candidates for EXO’s 2019 comeback, “Obsession.” Although D.O claimed that “Obsession” in particular suited the other members more than himself, we’re sure that a performance with D.O’s heavenly vocals won’t disappoint.

From the stunning visuals D.O showed in “Monster,” just imagine him sporting the X-EXO concept. Swoon.

2. Xiumin’s Return to Promotions

Chanyeol also mentioned in Knowing Brothers Episode 208 that despite serving in the military, Xiumin was very eager to promote EXO’s “Obsession” on social media as soon as the clock hit 6 pm and phones were returned to the soldiers. When Xiumin finally opened his Instagram account in 2018, fans were excited to keep updated on the oldest EXO member, and unsurprisingly, he has been regularly using his social media to express his excitement to return to the stage.





3. Xiumin and Sehun in KoKoBop

The War era may have ended already, but the mention of this moment in the “KoKoBop” music video still leaves fans’ hearts fluttering. EXO’s oldest and youngest members showed amazing chemistry and vocals, gracing our ears and eyes alike. We went “KoKoBop” in 2017, but we’re waiting for more Xiuhun moments in 2021!

4. An EXO-CBX Comeback



EXO-CBX debuted in 2016 with their mini-album, “Hey Mama!” and instantly gained global popularity as EXO’s first subunit. With Japanese hits like “Ka-ching,” CBX excelled in funky dance pop and was successful across Asia. In addition, they showed emotional vocals in the leading OST track for Scarlet Heart Ryeo, “For You.” Talk about K-Pop idols who suit every concept in the galaxy. Though unit activities were put on hold due to Xiumin’s enlistment, Baekhyun went on to participate in SuperM, while Chen focused on a solo career.

Once Xiumin returns, we can only anticipate a strong comeback with the two representatives of EXO’s beagle-line.

5. Baekhyun, Chen, and D.O’s Vocal Reunion

Known as the best vocal trio from SM after Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung, Baekhyun, Chen and D.O are the powerful shorties in charge of EXO’s amazing high notes. EXO Showtime may have been released in 2013, but fans still remember their hilarious high note and breath control competitions.

Baekhyun, Chen, and D.O all have separate versions of vocal runs in the song, “Black Pearl,” from the XOXO album, and fans can argue for days over which member’s vocal color suits the song best. What EXO-L’s can all agree on, however, is that this trio’s vocals are no joke.

6. Xiumin and D.O’s Military Musical

In early May of 2020, it was announced that Xiumin and D.O were cast in the military musical, “Return: The Promise of That Day.” This musical stars a Korean lieutenant mourning the loss of his fellow soldiers in the Korean War. After this musical streamed for free on June 10th via the VLive app, many fans were thirsty for more dazzling performances from Xiumin and D.O.

7. D.O’s Acting Career

Speaking of acting, from D.O’s acting debut in EXO Next Door, the mini-drama fans either love or hate, to heart wrenching performances in Brother, the EXO member has never failed to disappoint on the big screen. D.O’s amazing acting performance has received praise from many directors and film critics, as well as co-star in It’s Okay, That’s Love, Jo In-sung for his great potential. He has successfully overcome the stereotype that idols can’t act. D.O’s early voluntary military enlistment has also left fans wondering if he has an imminent acting project in the works once he returns!

8. Kaisoo. Need We Say More?

Kai and D.O are one of EXO’s most popular pairings, whose only competitors are Chanyeol and Baekhyun. Though Kai revealed in Knowing Brothers episode 85, that he was scared of D.O upon first meeting due to D.O’s intense glare, a result of his astigmatism, the two members quickly became one of the closest pairs in EXO. Kai has praised D.O’s voice as his favorite among the EXO vocal line, and also expressed interest multiple times in forming a subunit with D.O. We can only hope that SM will answer our prayers and let this bromance ship sail!

9. Another Legendary Winter Album

EXO may have made it big with the hit track, Growl, repping beautifully synchronized dancing, but they are also renowned for their emotional Winter love songs. From 2013 to 2017, EXO released yearly Winter albums in both Chinese and Korean, starting with musical masterpiece, “Miracles in December,” and ending with 2018 Daesang Nominee, “Universe.” Their Winter albums have never failed to capture the holiday spirit of a sweet, Christmas confession. Fans are eagerly waiting for a new Winter album featuring EXO’s matured vocals once Xiumin and D.O return from the military!

