Posted 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from July 9th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Dongkiz I:KAN debuted with "Y.O.U", and Lee Seung Yoon debuted with "Shut Up & Squat". SF9 made a comeback with "Summer Breeze", Kim Chung Ha returned with "Play" featuring ChangmoEXID's Solji came back with "Rains Again", and Yoo Seung Woo made his comeback with "Walk".

As for the winners, BLACKPINK and Sunmi were the nominees, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "How You Like That". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Performances also included EunSangSunmiAB6IXVERIVERYWoodzLee Jin HyukWeeekly3YEGolden ChildStray KidsDIAHa Hyun SangVOISPER, and E'LAST

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: IKAN


DEBUT: Lee Seung Yoon


COMEBACK: SF9


COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha


COMEBACK: Solji


COMEBACK: Yoo Seung Woo


EunSang


Sunmi


AB6IX


VERIVERY


Woodz


Lee Jin Hyuk


Weeekly


3YE


Golden Child


Stray Kids


DIA


Ha Hyun Sang


VOISPER


E'LAST


