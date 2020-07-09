BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from July 9th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Dongkiz I:KAN debuted with "Y.O.U", and Lee Seung Yoon debuted with "Shut Up & Squat". SF9 made a comeback with "Summer Breeze", Kim Chung Ha returned with "Play" featuring Changmo, EXID's Solji came back with "Rains Again", and Yoo Seung Woo made his comeback with "Walk".



As for the winners, BLACKPINK and Sunmi were the nominees, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "How You Like That". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



Performances also included EunSang, Sunmi, AB6IX, VERIVERY, Woodz, Lee Jin Hyuk, Weeekly, 3YE, Golden Child, Stray Kids, DIA, Ha Hyun Sang, VOISPER, and E'LAST.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: IKAN







==

DEBUT: Lee Seung Yoon







==

COMEBACK: SF9







==

COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha







==

COMEBACK: Solji







==

COMEBACK: Yoo Seung Woo







==

EunSang







==

Sunmi







==

AB6IX







==

VERIVERY







==

Woodz







==

Lee Jin Hyuk







==

Weeekly







==

3YE







==

Golden Child







==

Stray Kids







==

DIA







==

Ha Hyun Sang







==

VOISPER







==

E'LAST







===