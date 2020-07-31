SBS confirms cancellation of 'E-News Exclusive'

SBS has confirmed the cancellation of 'E-News Exclusive'.



On July 31, SBS confirmed reports saying the entertainment show is coming to an end after 4 years. The network stated, "It's true 'E-News Exclusive' is being canceled. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, covering entertainment news has become difficult. The final air date has yet to be decided."



'E-News Exclusive' premiered in December of 2016, and Kim Gu Ra and Jang Ye Won are currently the main hosts of the show. It airs every Wednesday at 8:55PM KST.



Stay tuned for information on what will replace the show's time slot.