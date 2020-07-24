Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min & more cast in upcoming drama 'Get Revenge'

Kim Sa Rang, Yoon Hyun Min, and more have been cast in the upcoming drama 'Get Revenge'.



TV Chosun's 'Get Revenge' is described as a mysterious social revenge drama that will follow the character Kang Hae Ra (played by Kim Sa Rang) as she gets her revenge against those who rule society. Kang Hae Ra is a reporter who became a trendy influencer until a phony scandal takes everything away from her, and she vows to get revenge on those who hurt her.



Yoon Hyun Min is playing the role of lawyer Cha Min Joon, who's never lost a single case. After his family is thrown into ruin, he chooses to take revenge no matter what it takes. Actress Yoo Sun is taking on the role of ruthless FB Group heir Kim Tae On, while Yoo So Yi is playing the role of detective Goo Eun Hye.



'Get Revenge' was written by Kim Hyo Jin and is set to be directed by Kang Min Gu, who was behind the hit drama 'Itaewon Class'. It premieres this October.



Do you think you'll watch this drama?