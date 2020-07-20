BIGBANG's T.O.P is every BLACKPINK member in comical 'How You Like That' IG update

T.O.P is showing some very T.O.P-like support for his YG Entertainment junior artists!

On July 20 KST, the BIGBANG rapper took to his personal Instagram account to share a short clip created by one of his SNS-following fans (@wendy_chaiwawa). In the clip, they comically swapped out the faces of the BLACKPINK members and replaced them with T.O.P's face, having him performing the chorus of the "How You Like That" while rocking the music video's iconic fashion.

In response to the funny video, T.O.P's followers left a number of amused comments, including: "T.O.P in your area!," "I just can't stop laughing! I almost lost my breath" and "A goddess!"





Meanwhile, BLACKPINK nabbed their 10th music show win for the single on the July 19 episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

Check out T.O.P's Instagram post below!



