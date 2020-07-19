BLACKPINK secures Triple Crown with 3rd 'Inkigayo' win + Performances from GFRIEND, TOO, SF9, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, XRO made their debut with "Welcome To My Jungle," GFRIEND returned with "Apple," 1THE9 made their comeback with "Bad Guy," Giant Pink came back with "Burn Out," Jung Se Woon returned with "Say Yes," and TOO came back with "Count 1, 2."



As for the winner, the nominees were Zico's "Summer Hate" featuring Rain, Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi's "Monster," and BLACKPINK's "How You Like That." In the end, BLACKPINK secured their third consecutive 'Inkigayo' win with "How You Like That."



Other performers were D1CE, Golden Child, DONGKIZ I:KAN, VERIVERY, BLACKPINK, 3YE, Red Velvet Irene and Seulgi, SF9, AB6IX, WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn), Weeekly, and UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: GFRIEND

COMEBACK: TOO

COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon

VERIVERY

SF9

BLACKPINK

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi