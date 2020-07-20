48

ATEEZ unveils official tracklist for upcoming 5th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1'

ATEEZ is getting closer and closer to their latest comeback!

On July 20 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group released the official tracklist for their upcoming 5th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1,' featuring title tracks "THANXX" and "INCEPTION." The album features seven songs in total, with members Mingi and Hongjoong participating in the rap-making for tracks "FEVER," "THANXX," "TO THE BEAT," "INCEPTION," and "Good Lil Boy."

Meanwhile, 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' is set for release on July 30.

Check out the tracklist below!

