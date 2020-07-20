NU'EST's Aron to appear on KBS's pet variety show 'Dogs Are Incredible'

NU'EST's Aron will be appearing on KBS variety program 'Dogs Are Incredible'!



The news was revealed through media reports on July 20 KST, with a source from the program stating: "We completed the filming with Aron last week. The broadcast date has not yet been decided. Aron's appearance was made possible through love from his fans."



'Dogs Are Incredible' is a program that offers advice on how dogs and their human owners can live together happily. Aron is well-known for being the owner of his two shiba inus Noah and Kkotsooni, making his appearance on the dog-related variety program all the more fitting.



Stay tuned for more NU'EST news!