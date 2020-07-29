Baekhyun's second teaser images for "Garden in the Air" released in celebration of BoA's 20th anniversary

SM Entertainment announced a few days ago they will have a special project for BoA's twentieth anniversary called 'Our Beloved BoA'. Various artists have come together to participate in the celebration and sing covers to BoA's signature songs.

The first to release BoA's cover song is Baekhyun of EXO. The first teaser photos for Baekhyun were already released the day before and on July 30th KST, the second teaser photos were released for "Garden in the Air".

In the photos, Baekhyun is seen singing in front of a standing mic. With war lighting in the first photo, Baekhyun stares fondly into the camera while he is focused on singing in the second photo.

There will be more teasers and releases to come so stay tuned for more updates!



