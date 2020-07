B1A4's Sandeul is returning with a new special solo album, 'My Little Thought EP.1'!

Set for release this coming August 4, 'My Little Thought EP.1' contains a collection of Sandeul's previous solo 'Thinking Box' single series, as well as brand-new tracks. The album will also be available as a limited edition for BANAs.



Earlier this year, B1A4's Sandeul greeted fans with singles like "Lazy Me" and "Smile Box", providing warmth and healing to listeners.