B1A4's CNU discharged from military base early per COVID19 protocol

According to WM Entertainment on July 28, B1A4's oldest hyung CNU has been discharged from his military base of as this day.

While CNU's official discharge date for his mandatory military service duties falls on August 28, the idol has been relieved of his duties early per COVID19 military protocol. In order to prevent the spread of COVID19 within military bases, soldiers and visitors are banned from unnecessarily entering or leaving bases. As a result, active duty soldiers are also banned from vacation outings, and so when their official discharge date approaches, these soldiers receive an extended vacation at the end of their service period.

CNU will remain in the status of an active duty soldier until August 28, after which the idol can return to his entertainment promotions.

Meanwhile, CNU enlisted as an active duty soldier back in January of 2018, carrying out the majority of his mandatory duties as a member of the army's music corps.