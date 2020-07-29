B1A4's Sandeul reveals teaser image titled "Coming soon: Thought book" for his upcoming special solo album 'My Little Thought EP.1'

B1A4's Sandeul announced he will be returning with a new special solo album, 'My Little Thought EP.1' Since then he has released a nostalgic vibe teaser image just yesterday.



Now he has released the coming soon teaser photo titled "Coming Soon: Thought book". The teaser image shows a book that seems to be Sandeul's journal and shows various pictures of Sandeul on one page. On the other page, there's a note that reads: "Sandeul's useless thoughts."





Sandeul's special solo album is set to be released on August 4th. Stay tuned for more updates!



