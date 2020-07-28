2

B1A4's Sandeul shares nostalgic first teaser image for new solo album 'My Little Thought EP.1'

B1A4's Sandeul has shared his first nostalgic teaser image for the release of his special solo album, 'My Little Thought EP.1'!

In the teaser image, Sandeul sits idly on top of a camper car while enjoying the view of the sky. Alongside the image, a caption from 'My Little Thought EP.1' reads, "Whether I am called Jung Hwan or I am called Sandeul, they are both my names that belong to me, as if they are even pronounced the same." 

Sandeul's upcoming special solo album 'My Little Thought EP.1' will contain a mixture of the idol's previous 'Thinking Box' single series, as well as brand new tracks. It'll be out on August 4 at 6 PM KST!

