Actor Gong Yoo to make special appearance in upcoming Netflix series 'Squid Game'

Actor Gong Yoo is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming Netflix series 'Squid Game'.



On July 21, Gong Yoo's label Management SOOP confirmed reports about his appearance, stating, "It's true Gong Yoo is making a special appearance in the original Netlix series 'Squid Game'." It's reported the actor decided to appear due to his connection to director Hwang Dong Hyuk of the film 'Silenced', which featured Gong Yoo in the lead role.



'Squid Game', starring Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo, tells the story of two men who enter a secret survival game with 45.6 billion Won ($38,093,993.76 USD) as its prize.



Stay tuned for updates on Gong Yoo and 'Squid Game'.