Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Former miss A member Jia reveals she underwent breast tumor surgery after debut

Former miss A member Jia revealed she underwent breast tumor surgery after her debut.

On July 21, Jia made a post opening up about her past struggle on the Chinese social media site Weibo. She said as follows:

"Though I haven't been able to watch 'Nothing but Thirty', I came across a clip of the character Wang Man Ni, who I really resonated with.

I thought back to an experience I went through. I had already debuted at the time, and my family was not by my side. I went to the hospital by myself for a small lumpectomy.

I couldn't tell my mom, and they also didn't understand the language. I was afraid to worry her even more, and I also had no friends. I went by myself to the hospital, went through the surgery by myself, and waited alone to wake up from the anesthetic. I held in that loneliness and grievance. When I couldn't hold it in anymore, I cried quietly. After that, I waited until I fully recovered to tell my mother. At the time, she was also very sad and thought I shouldn't have hidden it from her. 

To the past and present us who drift around, let's hug."



What are your thoughts on Jia's post?

yvangelica 1 day ago
1 day ago

Woow! This is something i can't imagine. Idols always looks so happy, but they have really hard times like this. Dear Jia, you are a strong woman. I wish you success and happiness in your life :)

20

hiroonakamura 1 day ago
1 day ago

"I also had no friends"
Damn, not even her group members??

