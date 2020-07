TWICE have unveiled a charismatic teaser poster for their first ever online concert, hosted by 'Beyond LIVE'!

Titled 'World In A Day', TWICE's upcoming online concert will take place on August 9 at 3 PM KST. The event is expected to feature various advanced, interactive technology features. The girl group will be 'Beyond LIVE's first artists to hold an online solo concert outside of SM Entertainment artists.

Will you be tuning in to TWICE's 'World In A Day'?