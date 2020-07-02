2AM's Jo Kwon talks about when he started liking high heels

2AM's Jo Kwon revealed when he started liking high heels.



On the July 13th episode of SBS' 'Let Eat Go', Jo Kwon expressed, "I felt like I was losing myself because I only showed myself as kkap-kwon here and there," referring to his nickname as a high energy, silly character on variety shows. He continued, "Then I got depressed."



He continued, "My dream is to be a singer and an artist. When I see myself appearing in a nice formal suit and heels, I think there would be a day when people can be like, 'That's Jo Kwon, so it really suits him.' I continued what I wanted to do. I thought that I really want to live as myself. In fact, people all have hobbies and individual tastes. When I wear heels, another persona inside me breaks out."



As for when he first wore heels, Jo Kwon shared, "When I was preparing for my solo album in 2012, Bang Si Hyuk asked me, 'Do you want to do what you want or what the public wants regardless of your grades?' After much consideration, I said I would do what I wanted to do, and a few weeks later, he gave me heels."



Jo Kwon then discussed wearing 19cm (7.3 inches) high heels for his 2012 promotions for "Animal", saying, "I was just so happy to do what I wanted to do. When I went to the stage wearing heels, my self-esteem and confidence rose tremendously."



