Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi drop top note version of 'The Stage' performance video for 'Monster'

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi dropped the 'top note' version of 'The Stage' performance video for "Monster".

In the 'top note' version, Irene and Seulgi get more close-ups than their previous 'middle note' version. "Monster" is the title song of the Red Velvet unit's debut mini album of the same name.

Watch Irene and Seulgi's performance video above and their "Monster" MV here if you missed it.

 

