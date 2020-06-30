Jo Kwon shows off his sexy leg lines and his high heel collection

Jo Kwon of 2AM revealed his home for the first time on 'Video Star'.



MBC Every1's 'Video Star,' which aired on June 30, featured musical actor Kim Ho Young, singer Jo Kwon, and Brown Eyed Girls JeA.



Jo Kwon appeared wearing high heels at the opening of the show. He also showed off his all-time high energy by performing his dances splendidly wearing his high heels. As the original title "Kkap" owner, Jo Kwon revealed his own vlog where he stated, "I can't contain my exciting vibes even when I am home."





Jo Kwon had recently moved and this was the first time he revealed his home on broadcast. Jo Kwon presented his unrelenting energy by constantly talking to his pet dog or singing. In particular, Jo Kwon drew attention by unveiling his high-heel collection. Jo Kwon also caught the eyes of the public when he showed off his beautiful legs wearing red high heels.