Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

AleXa drops fierce MV teaser for 'Villain'

AleXa has dropped a fierce music video teaser for "Villain".

In the MV teaser, AleXa seems to be caught between reality and the virtual world, and fans also get to see more of her intense concept. Her pre-release single "Villain" drops on July 16 KST.

Check out AleXa's "Villain" MV teaser above, her previous MV teaser here, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

