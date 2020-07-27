2

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Show Me The Money' champions BewhY, Hangzoo, Nafla, and Punchnello team up for exciting 'Kings' Cypher' performance

The kings of past 'Show Me The Money' seasons are back!

On July 27 KST, rappers BewhY, Hangzoo, Nafla, and Punchnello released a "Kings' Cypher" to help promote the upcoming 'Show Me The Money 9' season's rapper recruitment period, which runs through August 21. In the video, each provides a verse to a different beat, showing off their own distinct flow style and energy as a rapper.


Meanwhile, 'Show Me The Money 9' is set to begin airing later this year.


Check out the "Kings' Cypher" above! 

