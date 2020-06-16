7

BLACKPINK girls are poised to kill with a stare in 2nd 'How You Like That' title posters

The ladies of BLACKPINK are poised to kill with nothing but their frightening stares, in a second set of comeback title posters!

BLACKPINK are scheduled to make their highly-anticipated return this June 26 at 6 PM KST with their pre-release single, "How You Like That". For this single, the girls are expected to showcase their powerful hip-hop swag and performance. After returning with "How You Like That" first, the group will then gear up for the release of their 1st full album later this year. 

Marvel over BLACKPINK's newest teaser posters below!

whirlzzz146
16 minutes ago

blackpink be serving us LOOKS!!!

4

jennie-kim
10 minutes ago

Oh my god they are all killing me with their looks. They all look so badass in these photos.

