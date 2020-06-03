35

[TW/CW: Self-Harm] Former AOA member Mina elicits concern after uploading and deleting a picture of her injured wrist

[TW/CW: self-harm]

Fans are concerned about former AOA member Mina after she uploaded and deleted a concerning Instagram post.

The idol turned actress has previously worried fans with her concerning social media posting. Fans were once again alarmed when she uploaded a picture of her injured wrist and the caption: "Packed".

Although she deleted the post shortly after, fans are trying their best to express their love and concern for Mina's well being, saying: 

What do you think of this situation? 

baechufan
1 hour ago

It kinda looks like a burn-mark, but if it isnt, I really hope that shes okay physically, mentally and emotionally.

gookr
1 hour ago

oh my god i really hope she is okay! this is why we should be more positive towards idols. we all shouldnt forget that they are people with feeling. like we should be spreading positivity bc we all know damn well negativity has lost people. this breaks my heart. someone needs to make sure she's okay. we should all send her love and positive supportive energy

