[TW/CW: Self-Harm] Former AOA member Mina elicits concern after uploading and deleting a picture of her injured wrist

[TW/CW: self-harm]

Fans are concerned about former AOA member Mina after she uploaded and deleted a concerning Instagram post.

The idol turned actress has previously worried fans with her concerning social media posting. Fans were once again alarmed when she uploaded a picture of her injured wrist and the caption: "Packed".

Although she deleted the post shortly after, fans are trying their best to express their love and concern for Mina's well being, saying:

I hope Mina is okay, everyone please send love & leave +ve comments for AOA Mina on her IG



TW:

the last post on her IG ( photo of her hand with love emoji on her wrist) that she took down is concerning, I’m worried of her pic.twitter.com/My2co24jV7 — ~,~ (@twinkyystar) June 2, 2020

guys kwon mina, former member of aoa, has been posting then taking down really concerning things pls go to her instagram kvwowv and show her some love and support — stan aoa (@aoacore) June 1, 2020

Everyone. Please send love and support to (former AOA member) Mina. It seems like she's going through a lot😔 Details are quite triggering so please be cautious if you like to search it up https://t.co/OEWgTeiL7u pic.twitter.com/rBFVa0Gd6S — ferlyn (@ferfer_ly) June 2, 2020

