7

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Former AOA member Mina calls out a certain 'murderer' in strange Instagram post

AKP STAFF

Former AOA member Mina has uploaded a strange message on Instagram.

On December 1, Mina took to Instagram with a loaded caption addressed to an anonymous "murderer". As if to uncover the guilt of a perpetrator, Mina wrote the following message in English, accompanied by her own photo:

"I hope you'll see things you didn't see someday.
The murderer is supported by a large number of people.
And if you're a human being, you'd like you to feel guilty about this.
I hope this year ends soon."

Although the caption does not reveal more, many are wondering if the message alludes to a specific incident or a issue.

Due to the dark nature of the post, fans are expressing their concern for the idol-actress with supportive comments. Some messages include: 

"Everything will be fine Mina"

"We will be by your side!"

"I hope you're okay, healthy and happy. Stay strong and take care of yourself!"
"Don't worry Mina, everything will be fine. Stay strong and you need to know we all love you and care for you"

"It's difficult for ordinary people to imagine how much pressure K-pop idols encounter and burden. Just wish I am able to share with your stress, Mina, always staying by your side..."

Any idea what Mina's message might mean?

  1. Mina
6 9,189 Share 88% Upvoted

0

Jhoejo0 pt 12 minutes ago 2
12 minutes ago

Idiocy and lack of initiative and education could be a murderer..mina refers HATERS and BASHERS as MURDERERS..large number of hate towards those celebrity who recieve hatred and unpleasant words coming from the netizens could kill a certain person..hoping that sulli and hara’s death could be the eye opener for immature fans and uneducated fans to see what is wrong using their fucking mouth and mind spreading hate..

Share

2 more replies

0

Pendragonx488 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago
I saw that this morning too ... I'm wondering if it's in reference to Goo Hara? She posts odd things now and then though, so I can't be sure

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, EXO
Let's stop this already!!!
52 minutes ago   3   491

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND