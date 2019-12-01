Former AOA member Mina calls out a certain 'murderer' in strange Instagram post

Former AOA member Mina has uploaded a strange message on Instagram.

On December 1, Mina took to Instagram with a loaded caption addressed to an anonymous "murderer". As if to uncover the guilt of a perpetrator, Mina wrote the following message in English, accompanied by her own photo:



"I hope you'll see things you didn't see someday.

The murderer is supported by a large number of people.

And if you're a human being, you'd like you to feel guilty about this.

I hope this year ends soon."



Although the caption does not reveal more, many are wondering if the message alludes to a specific incident or a issue.

Due to the dark nature of the post, fans are expressing their concern for the idol-actress with supportive comments. Some messages include:

"Everything will be fine Mina"

"We will be by your side!"

"I hope you're okay, healthy and happy. Stay strong and take care of yourself!"

"Don't worry Mina, everything will be fine. Stay strong and you need to know we all love you and care for you"

"It's difficult for ordinary people to imagine how much pressure K-pop idols encounter and burden. Just wish I am able to share with your stress, Mina, always staying by your side..."





Any idea what Mina's message might mean?

