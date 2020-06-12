Stray Kids reveal charismatic individual and teaser group photos for 'GO生'

Stray Kids released charismatic group and individual teasers ahead of their first album release 'GO生'.

The highly anticipated concept photos delighted fans after the group released a slew of teaser content and videos to showcase their upcoming work. Dyed hair, bad boy looks, and black jackets take the center stage in this concept, showing the group's dedication to their roots as well as their evolution and growth.

Check out all the teasers below! What do you think of this concept on Stray Kids?