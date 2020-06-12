3

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Stray Kids reveal charismatic individual and teaser group photos for 'GO生'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids released charismatic group and individual teasers ahead of their first album release 'GO生'.

The highly anticipated concept photos delighted fans after the group released a slew of teaser content and videos to showcase their upcoming work. Dyed hair, bad boy looks, and black jackets take the center stage in this concept, showing the group's dedication to their roots as well as their evolution and growth.

Check out all the teasers below! What do you think of this concept on Stray Kids? 

  1. Stray Kids
0 286 Share 100% Upvoted
VIXX, Ravi
VIXX' Ravi responds to hater on Twitter
3 hours ago   11   3,353
Taeyang, G-Dragon, Taeil , Zico, B.I, Jay Park, Jaejoong, C.A.P, Ravi, Song Min Ho (Mino)
10 Idols with badass tattoos
23 hours ago   39   22,611

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND