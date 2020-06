Happy 7th Anniversary BTS!!!@BTS_twt Thank youso much for giving so mich happiness and joy to ARMYs. We’ll forever support you and be with you on this journey. We 💜 you!!! #7ToEternityWithBTS#일곱의_겨울과_봄_뒤에도_함께#7YearswithOurHomeBTS #BTS7thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/m8Nrj16xqx — K.T.H & P.J.M 𝓨𝓸𝓾 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓶𝔂 𝓼𝓸𝓾𝓵𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓮⁷ (@army_vminiez95) June 12, 2020

BTS has taken over a fourteen trending hashtags worldwide as fans celebrate the group's seventh debut anniversary.

With FESTA 2020 coming to a close, fans are expressing their gratitude and love towards the group on Twitter, saying:

happy 7 years my loves, words aren't enough to describe my love for you, always with you and let's walk a road of happiness together

happy 7 year anniversary !! 🥺💜#7ToEternityWithBTS#일곱의_겨울과_봄_뒤에도_함께#7YearswithOurHomeBTS #BTS7thAnniversary #7thYearsWithBTS pic.twitter.com/KjU5esAKzl — SUSH⁷ (@eternaltete_) June 12, 2020

Happy 7th Anniversary BTS!!!@BTS_twt Thank youso much for giving so mich happiness and joy to ARMYs. We’ll forever support you and be with you on this journey. We 💜 you!!! #7ToEternityWithBTS#일곱의_겨울과_봄_뒤에도_함께#7YearswithOurHomeBTS #BTS7thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/m8Nrj16xqx — K.T.H & P.J.M 𝓨𝓸𝓾 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓶𝔂 𝓼𝓸𝓾𝓵𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓮⁷ (@army_vminiez95) June 12, 2020

Congratulations to BTS! What was your favorite part about FESTA 2020?