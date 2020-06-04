3

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

SHINee's Taemin confirms his solo comeback next month

AKP STAFF

On June 5, a representative of SM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that "SHINee's Taemin is currently preparing with aims to make a solo comeback in July. Taemin is planning to kick off a variety of unique solo activities starting in July, so please look forward to it."

This will mark Taemin's first solo comeback in approximately a year and 5 months. Last year, Taemin greeted fans by promoting as a member of SM Entertainment's joint project group, SuperM

Be on the lookout for even more updates on Taemin's solo return!

  1. Taemin
1 394 Share 75% Upvoted

0

quark123954,467 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

My body's not ready.

Share
Park Bom
Park Bom's label denies cosmetic surgery rumors
19 hours ago   18   25,029
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLACKPINK reportedly coming back on June 12th
6 days ago   22   59,802

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND