SHINee's Taemin confirms his solo comeback next month

On June 5, a representative of SM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that "SHINee's Taemin is currently preparing with aims to make a solo comeback in July. Taemin is planning to kick off a variety of unique solo activities starting in July, so please look forward to it."

This will mark Taemin's first solo comeback in approximately a year and 5 months. Last year, Taemin greeted fans by promoting as a member of SM Entertainment's joint project group, SuperM.



Be on the lookout for even more updates on Taemin's solo return!