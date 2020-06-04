IZ*ONE members ooze luxury and class in third set of 'Oneiric Diary' concept images

IZ*ONE have put away their friendly and lovable auras from their previous two sets of concept teasers, instead bringing out their luxurious, classy elegance to the max in this latest set of 'Oneiric Diary' photos.

IZ*ONE's upcoming 3rd mini album 'Oneiric Diary' is set for release on June 15 at 6 PM KST, launching a new concept series in the group's music storyline. The girls most recently wrapped up their debut 'Flower' series with their 1st full album, 'BLOOM*IZ'.

Check out each of the IZ*ONE members' gorgeous new teasers, below!