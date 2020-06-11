Seventeen to play a game of futsal against the 'Let's Play Soccer' team on this week's 'Chilling Lessons'

Seventeen's Hoshi, Junghan, Dino, DK, Seungkwan, and S.Coups will be challenging the members of JTBC's 'Let's Play Soccer' to a match of futsal!

Viewers can catch the Seventeen members and their heated soccer match with the 'Let's Play Soccer' cast members on this week's broadcast of JTBC's 'Chilling Lessons', airing both on JTBC as well as via JTBC's official YouTube channel.

JTBC's 'Chilling Lessons' is a supplementary mini-series to the popular soccer reality series, 'Let's Play Soccer'. The mini series airs on TV as a short-segment right after each week's broadcast of 'Let's lay Soccer', then as a full-segment on YouTube on the same evening.

Meanwhile, Seventeen plan on making a comeback later this month on June 22 with the release of their 7th mini album, 'Heng:garae'.

