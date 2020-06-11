Jung Hyung Don & Jang Sung Kyu to host new foreign idol quiz program on KBS2

KBS2 will be launching a brand new idol quiz program, 'Idols Over Quiz' (working title)!

The broadcasting station confirmed to various media outlets on June 12, "Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu have been confirmed as MCs of 'Idols Over Quiz'. The show premieres on Monday, July 13 at 8:30 PM KST. We will greet you with a wild, loud, and fun quiz program for all ages, so please look forward to it."

Reports say that 'Idols Over Quiz' will feature various K-Pop idols from different nationalities. Viewers can also look forward to the comical chemistry between longtime close sunbae-hoobaes Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sun Kyu.

Stay tuned for more information on KBS2's 'Idols Over Quiz'!