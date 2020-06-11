SM Entertainment forms partnership with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in preparation of new sub-label 'SM Classics'

Back on June 10, SM Entertainment's president Lee Sung Soo and Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's president Kang Eun Kyung attended a commemorative event to announce their strategic, cross-genre partnership.

SM Entertainment and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will be working together to found further unique collaborations between K-Pop and K-Classic music, also pursuing innovative cross-genre contents for the advancement of K-Culture worldwide. In light of this recent strategic partnership, SM Entertainment's 'SM Station' will be working with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra for a special classic project this July, featuring an orchestral arrangement of a beloved SM artist song.



Additionally, SM Entertainment revealed their intentions to create a new sub-label soon, 'SM Classics', dedicated to K-Classic music and artists.

