Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

SM Entertainment forms partnership with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in preparation of new sub-label 'SM Classics'

Back on June 10, SM Entertainment's president Lee Sung Soo and Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's president Kang Eun Kyung attended a commemorative event to announce their strategic, cross-genre partnership.

SM Entertainment and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will be working together to found further unique collaborations between K-Pop and K-Classic music, also pursuing innovative cross-genre contents for the advancement of K-Culture worldwide. In light of this recent strategic partnership, SM Entertainment's 'SM Station' will be working with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra for a special classic project this July, featuring an orchestral arrangement of a beloved SM artist song. 

Additionally, SM Entertainment revealed their intentions to create a new sub-label soon, 'SM Classics', dedicated to K-Classic music and artists. 

yutakunnn241 pts 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

their SM orchestra performance in sbs gayo 2011 was lit. it was my fav collaboration stage ever

but they have lost music genius Henry, flexible queen Victoria, kungfu panda Tao, flute princess Tiffany, and pianist Seohyun now. we can't have that same performance again now.

f0121 pt 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

I think Henry Lau would like that when he was at sm.

