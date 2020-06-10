Rapper Han Yo Han under fire after speeding in a Lamborghini through a school zone

Rapper Han Yo Han is under heavy criticism after uploading a video showing him speeding through a school zone in a Lamborghini.

A video he uploaded on May 25th is gaining negative attention after Han Yo Han was seen speeding through an area that was marked as a school zone for young children. Although the speed limit is 30 kilometers (18 miles) per hour, netizens were quick to notice that Han Yo Han was driving at 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour.

The fact that a law that increases the penalty for school zone violations further highlighted the controversy. Accidents or deaths happening as a result of violating school zone laws can face prison sentences and hefty fines. Although Han Yo Han states in the video that the car is his, many people believe that it is a rental. Comments include:





"He just has no thoughts in his head."

"There are too many people with nothing in their brain."

"That bravado..."

"Got screwed over after getting caught doing something wrong while showing off."

"Besides Tiger JK and Yoon Mirae, are all rappers losers?"

"Let's stop sucking up to rappers. I think most of them have terrible characters."





Do you think netizens are overreacting?