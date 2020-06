CIX's Bae Jin Young is sentimental in his teaser image for the group's upcoming album 'HELLO Chapter 3'.

The popular Wanna One member and idol's visuals are out of this world as he poses sentimentally in a black top. His elegant wavy hair and pale complexion further add to his delicate image. Fans are excited to see Jin Young grow and develop as an artist and idol through his group's latest release.

Stay tuned for CIX's comeback on June 30.