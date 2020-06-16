Rookie boy group AWEEK returns with a summer confession MV, 'One Four Three'

5-member rookie boy group AWEEK has returned with a sweet and summery MV for "One Four Three"!

AWEEK's "One Four Three", the title track from their 2nd single album 'Better Today', is a refreshing dance genre combining electric guitar and synth sounds. The lyrics depict the shy but passionate feelings of a boy dreaming of romance, just like in the movies.

Meanwhile, AWEEK made their official debut back in November of 2019 with their 1st mini album, 'The Birth of Seven'. The team consists of members Di1e, Chawon, Aiden, Jingyu, and Logan. Make sure to also catch AWEEK's first comeback on SBS MTV's 'The Show'!