Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Nam Do Hyun says he cried for the first time after X1's disbandment

AKP STAFF

Former X1 member Nam Do Hyun opened up regarding the team's disbandment

On June 26 KST, fans on an online community forum talked about Nam Do Hyun's reaction to a question during an interview. The question was: "Have you ever cried in secret?".

To this question, the former 'maknae' (youngest) member of X1 responded: "I never cried, even when I was tired. But when X1 disbanded, it was extremely hard. So, that's when I cried."

Netizens in the comments section reacted with sympathy, as the idol was barely 15-years-old (16 in Korean age) when the controversy surrounding Mnet's voter fraud ensued. 

Some comments include: "I really don't think any of the members from the 'Produce' series are at fault.", "Our maknae...hope you succeed T__T", "What did the kids every do wrong? It's the heads of the companies that are crazy... all they did was work hard and they receive all the hate. Such a shame.", "Some people promote and others disband ^^...wow, what a shame", "Sigh, because of the adults' greed, these kids suffer."

Do you remember Nam Do Hyun's performances from 'Produce x 101'?

Poor baby

