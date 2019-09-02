Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill 9 minutes ago

Police extends 'Produce X 101' investigations of fraud to previous seasons

The police have extended their investigation to previous 'Produce 101' seasons.

The Seoul Police District said, "We are currently investigating the 4th season of 'Produce 101' ('Produce X 101'), and we are now also looking to see if there were fraudulent parts during the previous seasons of 1-3."

The police said, "We have confiscated the data from season 4. However, a lot of suspicions rose, so we are gathering further data. As for if the data changes the final rankings, we will let you know once the investigations are over." However, they revealed, "'Idol School' is not being investigated."

  1. IOI
  2. IZ*ONE
  3. Wanna One
  4. X1
let the truth free and the guilty pay

