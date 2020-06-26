4

News
Posted by KayRosa

BLACKPINK's stylist Jieun reportedly leaves YG Entertainment

It has been reported that YG Entertainment's long-time stylist has left the company.

On June 26 KST, Bridge Economics reported that Jieun (40), who worked as a professional stylist in YG Entertainment for 20 years, has officially left the entertainment company. Over the decades, she has worked with many different YG artists since 2000, including Wheesung, 1TYM, Big Bang, WINNER, Lee Hi, AKMU, and as of late, BLACKPINK

As one of the most well-known stylists in the field, Jieun also received a 'Style of the Year' award last year during 'Gaon Music Awards'. 

With the resignation of Jieun, fans of BLAKPINK are wondering how the group's stylistic choices will change in the future, starting with their comeback this year. Regarding the reason for Jieun's departure, YG Entertainment expressed that the details "cannot be disclosed, for reasons related the former employees' personal information."

In other news, BLACKPINK has set a new record on YouTube today following the MV release of "How You Like That".

srideout91950 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Does anyone else think she was fired? This is such an odd time to resign especially during a comeback... and if you think she did get fired why do you think she did?

0

srideout91950 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

I wonder if she was asked to resign because this is a major comeback for BLACKPINK and according to few videos she also sold the rest of her stock she had In YG Entertainment...

