4

0

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Lee Sun Bin sings jazzy OST Part.5 'Savage Killer' for her ongoing OCN drama 'Off-Duty Investigation'

AKP STAFF

Actress Lee Sun Bin has lent her voice for OST Part.5 of her ongoing OCN drama series, 'Team Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation'!

Starring Lee Sun Bin, Cha Tae Hyun, and more, OCN's 'Off-Duty Investigation' tells the story of a rag-tag group led by a stubborn detective and a passionate reality program PD, as they tackle crimes the "dirty" way. In the drama, Lee Sun Bin plays a reality PD willing to chase after stories to her death, Kang Moo Young

Well-known for her charming singing voice, Lee Sun Bin has decided to contribute to the excitement of her ongoing drama with an upbeat, jazzy OST number of her own, which you can listen to above! Are you watching OCN's 'Team Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation'?

  1. Lee Sun Bin
1 208 Share 100% Upvoted

0

thealigirl84,390 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

WOW. i like this a lot

Share
BLACKPINK, fromis_9, Girls
Girl groups songs that will brighten your mood
6 hours ago   11   5,510
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLACKPINK reportedly coming back on June 12th
6 days ago   22   59,889

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND