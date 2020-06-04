Lee Sun Bin sings jazzy OST Part.5 'Savage Killer' for her ongoing OCN drama 'Off-Duty Investigation'

Actress Lee Sun Bin has lent her voice for OST Part.5 of her ongoing OCN drama series, 'Team Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation'!



Starring Lee Sun Bin, Cha Tae Hyun, and more, OCN's 'Off-Duty Investigation' tells the story of a rag-tag group led by a stubborn detective and a passionate reality program PD, as they tackle crimes the "dirty" way. In the drama, Lee Sun Bin plays a reality PD willing to chase after stories to her death, Kang Moo Young.

Well-known for her charming singing voice, Lee Sun Bin has decided to contribute to the excitement of her ongoing drama with an upbeat, jazzy OST number of her own, which you can listen to above! Are you watching OCN's 'Team Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation'?