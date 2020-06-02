Lim to hand out wedding invitations at former label JYPE + Yubin shares thoughts on Lim's fiance

Lim revealed her plans to hand out wedding invitations at her former label JYP Entertainment.



On the June 2nd episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', the former Wonder Girls member opened up about her upcoming marriage to Taekwondo artist Shin Min Chul. Lim expressed, "I'll be holding my wedding on July 5. Today, I plan to stop by JYP Entertainment and see the boss. It's so hectic these days because I'm sending out wedding invitations."



Yubin also shared her thoughts on her former groupmate's fiance, saying, "I've seen 7 years of Lim's relationship. Her fiance is a very good person." Lim then sent out a sweet video message to her husband-to-be, "Let's live well. I love you."



In other news, Lim signed to Yubin's recently established label rrr Entertainment this past March.



