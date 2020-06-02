Hidden message from fans of BLACKPINK's Lisa trends on Twitter after former manager scams her of $800K

A message from fans of BLACKPINK's Lisa is trending on Twitter after her former manager scammed the idol star of approximately 1 billion KRW (~$800,000 USD).



Shortly after reports of the former manager's fraud hit headlines, fans of Lisa and BLACKPINK are showing their support for her with a hidden message - "We love you 3270." The message is currently trending worldwide as a hashtag on Twitter at #6 with over 212K tweets.



"3270" refers to Lisa's birthday on March 27, and her fans say "327" is her favorite, lucky number. The message is also a reference to the song "I Love You 3000" by Stephanie Poetri, which is a way that fans are showing their love for the BLACKPINK member.



As previously reported, long-time manager 'A' was fired from YG Entertainment after it was discovered he requested 1 billion Won from Lisa to allegedly look for real estate purchase opportunities. It's said he blew the full amount on gambling, and after settling the matter quietly due to Lisa's wishes, he'll be repaying her. Insiders say Lisa is currently struggling with fear and anxiety after the betrayal.







