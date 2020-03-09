Former Wonder Girls member Lim signs to Yubin's rrr Entertainment

Lim will be joining her former Wonder Girls groupmate at Yubin's newfound label rrr Entertainment.

Reports on March 10th state that since Lim's contract with JYP ended last January, she is planning on starting anew with her new label. Her new representative stated: "Due to the advice and guidance of our artist and CEO Yubin, Lim has decided to start up activities again after discussion. Her relationship with her CEO is long-standing."



Lim will be showing new sides of herself never seen before as she continues on with her promotions. Are you looking forward to seeing her make a comeback?



