21

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former Wonder Girls member Lim signs to Yubin's rrr Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Lim will be joining her former Wonder Girls groupmate at Yubin's newfound label rrr Entertainment

Reports on March 10th state that since Lim's contract with JYP ended last January, she is planning on starting anew with her new label. Her new representative stated: "Due to the advice and guidance of our artist and CEO Yubin, Lim has decided to start up activities again after discussion. Her relationship with her CEO is long-standing."

Lim will be showing new sides of herself never seen before as she continues on with her promotions. Are you looking forward to seeing her make a comeback? 

  1. Lim
3 1,756 Share 88% Upvoted

1

bartkun4,622 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Yubin should just bring 3-4 other girls and make a new group. That will be the best start for her label. Basically they will just need one solid song to gain attention.

Share

0

SwiftFoot327 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

This is so freaking cool

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi reveals her thoughts on public dating
2 hours ago   12   16,838
B.I
B.I drops 2nd demo with emotional lyrics
8 hours ago   49   31,625
B.I
B.I drops 2nd demo with emotional lyrics
8 hours ago   49   31,625
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi reveals her thoughts on public dating
2 hours ago   12   16,838

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND