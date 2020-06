UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is dressing up for Halloween a little early, in his latest 'role photo' teaser image!

Lee Jin Hyuk will be making his comeback as a solo artist this June 30 at 6 PM KST with his 1st mini album, 'Splash!'. His title track "Bedlam" will showcase the idol's signature, villainous side on stage.

Check out some of Lee Jin Hyuk's fun Halloween costumes in his 'role photo' above, while you wait for more of his solo comeback teasers next week!